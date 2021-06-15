Neena Gupta Reveals Satish Kaushik Offered To Marry Her When She Was Pregnant With Masaba

Prolific actor Neena Gupta's highly-anticipated autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh, hit the stands yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2021. In her autobiography, the Badhai Ho actor, who had her beloved daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock, revealed that her close friend from Bollywood Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with her & Viv Richards' child. Neena explained that her Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro co-star told her that she can tell everyone that Masaba is her and Satish's child if she is "born with dark skin".

Within a day from the launch of Neena Gupta's book Sach Kahun Toh, the autobiography has been making headlines as the veteran actor has made some big revelations about her personal and professional life in it. In Sach Kahun Toh, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor recalled the time when her celebrity pal Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta. For the unversed, Neena got pregnant back in the 1980s when she was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer, Viv Richards.

She welcomed her daughter into the world in 1989 and has raised the ace fashion designer as a single mother. However, before the 31-year-old was born, Neena Gupta's Swarg co-actor Satish Kaushik proposed the idea of tying the knot with her back then. In her newly-released book, the 62-year-old revealed that Satish told her, "Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Ahead of Sach Kahun Toh's release yesterday, Neena Gupta's autobiography was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor duo sat down for an extensive virtual interview wherein the National Award-winning actor shared some details from the book. During her conversation with Bebo, Neena also opened up on her wedding to one of her ex-boyfriends getting called off at the last minute. She told Kareena,

I have talked about that guy I was gonna get married and last minute, I had gone to get my clothes made in Delhi, he called up and he said, 'I don't want to marry you.' Till today I don't know why. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive, he's happily married. He has children.

