Neena Gupta Reveals She Often Felt 'lonely' Because Of Not Having A Partner For Many Years

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently spoke about feeling lonely in life often because of not having a boyfriend or a husband for the longest time. In her recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan for her newly-released film Sardar Ka Grandson, the Badhai Ho star revealed how she managed to overcome the loneliness by not dwelling in the past. During her conversation on the show, Neena also spilled the beans on being disrespected at work and how it added to her loneliness.

Neena Gupta says she is blessed with the ability to "move on"

Neena Gupta's highly-anticipated film Sardar Ka Grandson premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2021. During one of the promotional interviews for the comedy-drama, Neena was asked whether she has ever felt lonely over the years, the 61-year-old said, "Very often".

Elaborating further on the same, she revealed, "It has happened all my life because I did not have a boyfriend or husband for many-many years. In fact, my father was my boyfriend. He was the man of the house." She also added, "I've also felt lonely at work because of being disrespected." However, Neena set the record straight about leaving it in the past and stated, "Although I've often felt lonely, God has blessed me with the power of being able to move on always. I don't dwell on the past."

For the unversed, Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards back in the day. She shares her daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta with Viv. However, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in 2008.

About Sardar Ka Grandson

Meanwhile, her latest on-screen role as Arjun Kapoor's grandmother in her newly-released Netflix film has been garnering a lot of attention by netizens on social media. Although her performance is being lauded by many, the romantic comedy film has received a mixed reaction from the audience and critics so far. Sardar Ka Grandson is backed by John Abraham who also plays a pivotal role in the film alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. After Sardar Ka Grandson, Neena Gupta's movies 83 and Dial 100 are in the pipeline.

