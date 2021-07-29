Neena Gupta Reveals She Turned Down 'Dial 100' Due To Fear Of Getting 'bracketed'

National award-winning actor Neena Gupta is all set to treat her fans with a different avatar on the digital screen in August. Diverting from her usual route of comedy-dramas, the actor will now be seen in a dark role in Rensil D’Silva's mystery-thriller titled Dial 100 along with Manoj Bajpayee. With only a few days left for the release, Neena Gupta revealed that she initially turned down the role due to a prevailing fear in the film industry.

Neena Gupta on turning down Dial 100

Badhaai ho actor is all set to portray the character of a grieving mother seeking vengeance for her daughter's unjust death. Talking about her forthcoming project with Mid-Day, she revealed that her character was dubbed negative, a person who wants to take revenge. Upon hearing the character description, the actor 'point-blank' rejected the role. Admitting that she does not like negative roles, Neena believed that portraying such roles once will get her bracketed in the industry.

However, the actor finally accepted the offer after the manager suggested she listen to the narration. She soon realised her character was not an all-black negative role, instead, a nuanced character with many shades to it. Believing that the mysterious character would add to her prolific record, the actor reminisced on her younger days in the film industry when she struggled to get significant roles. Adding to her point, the actor wondered why Rensil D'Silva and co-producer Siddharth P Malhotra considered her for the dark role, as the actor was mostly offered roles in light-hearted comedies.

Neena Gupta on playing Seema Pallav

Upon the trailer release of the forthcoming thriller, netizens were impressed with Neena's portrayal of a mother in despair. The actor voiced her doubts about playing the character naturally without going over the top. Dishing on the guidance she received to play the tricky character, the actor revealed that director Rensil D’Silva asked her to approach the role in a completely different manner and provided the rhythm for the same. The movie was shot over 18 days with Neena Gupta's part being shot over nine nights.

More on Dial 100

Set to release on August 6, the movie features Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The plot of the thriller revolves around a police officer receiving a call from a mysterious yet familiar woman seeking vengeance for her daughter's death. The movie will be released under the banner of Sony Pictures Films India.

