Neena Gupta Says 'dil Mei Shanti Hai' As Her Daughter Masaba Gupta Marries Satyadeep Misra

Veteran actress Neena Gupta Friday took to Instagram to drop a photo with her daughter Masaba Gupta dressed in a bridal avatar. Expressing her joy over Masaba's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra, Neena mentioned in the caption that there's a 'strange peace' that she feels while adding that her heart is filled with love. "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu," Neena Gupta wrote in an Instagram post.

In the picture, the 'Badhai Ho' actress is seen gazing into the camera's lens while resting one hand and her face on her designer-actor daughter's shoulder. Masaba, on the other hand, is seen seated perfectly poised next to Neena, looking beautiful in a pink and green lehenga.

Masaba Gupta ties the knot with Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta on Friday tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding. The couple took to Instagram to share the first photos from their wedding, in a coordinated post.

"Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" the couple's Instagram post read.

Speaking about her wedding with Satyadeep, Masaba told Vogue, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward."

Masaba is Neena Gupta's daughter with cricketer Vivian Richards out of wedlock.

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, Masaba was married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to Aditi Rao Hydari.