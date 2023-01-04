Neena Gupta Says Everybody Made Her Life 'miserable' After Having Masaba Out Of Wedlock

‘Badhaai Ho’ actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about how she feels when people call her a ‘rebel’ or ‘brave’. In a recent interview, the 63-year-old actor said she is not a rebel and called herself a mouse. She also stated that she is not unconventional.

"I'm not a rebel, I'm a chuha (mouse). I'm not unconventional, I'm the most conventional person right now. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock, which millions of women have in India and out," said Neena to Brut India.

She added, "But the media made me into, 'Ah, brave'. After my death, the headline will come, 'Neena Gupta who lived life on her own terms passes away'. I did not."

Neena says media made her life 'miserable'

Talking about the year when Masaba was born, Neena Gupta said it was "very strange because it was so much happiness and so much unhappiness". The actor said she was very happy to have Masaba but the "whole media and everybody, they made my life miserable". Neena added that she chose to only keep the good people in her life.

Neena Gupta shares throwback picture to mark Masaba Gupta's birthday

On November 2, last year, Neena Gupta shared a throwback glimpse alongside Masaba on her 33rd birthday from her daughter's toddler days, calling her "My Jaan ki Tukdi" (a piece of my heart).

My parents were against my acting career: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta, who is known for her roles in films like 'Badhai Ho,' 'Uunchai,' 'Goodbye,' and 'Sardar Ka Grandson,' said that her parents were against her acting career.

"They were against it. My mother was a double MA herself at that time. She used to look down upon Hindi films, she would only go to international film festivals and see English films. And when I said [I wanted to act], she like died. She said, 'No way'."

Neena Gupta and Masaba’s work life:

Masaba is a well-known name in the fashion industry, who made her acting debut alongside Neena Gupta in Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba,' the second season of which was released recently.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta starred in 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, and Shivin Narang among others. She was then seen in 'Uunchai' with Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film was released on November 11, 2022. Neena Gupta was last seen in the psychological thriller 'Vadh' alongside Sanjay Mishra.