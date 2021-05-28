Neena Gupta Says It Was A "tough Thing" To Play 90 Year Old In Sardar Ka Grandson

Acclaimed veteran actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about the challenges of playing the role of a 90-year-old grandmother in her recent Netflix release, Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor revealed that her first response was to refuse to do the film; however, it was the script of the film that made Neena play Sardar from the film's title. Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson can be seen playing Arjun Kapoor's grandmother.

Neena Gupta on the challenges of playing Sardar

According to Firstpost, Neena revealed that her "immediate reaction" was that she did not want to play a 90-year-old woman. It was when director Kaashvie Nair narrated the script, she got excited. Neena felt that Sardar was the most challenging part she has ever done. She says that since the script was "very nice" and her role was "amazing", she did not have to think twice about it.

Speaking about the challenges, Neena revealed to get the look right and put on prosthetics to play a 90-year-old, they did a lot of experiments. She said that they tried many things because their main aim was the prosthetic should not come in the way of her acting and facial expressions. The Badhaai Ho actor said that it was "quite a tough thing" for her because she had "to be in it for 12 to 15 hours and it was cold". She added that it took two hours to put it on and over one hour to remove it. She concluded that it was fun because they were filming in Patiala during winters.

Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson is penned by Anuja Chauhan and Kaashvie Nair. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham under T-Series. Sardar Ka Grandson cast also includes Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, while John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari played Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the 1940s track. The plot of the film revolves around a love story that spans three generations, starting from 1946 and continuing till 2020. The film premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2021. Sardar Ka Grandson review was quite positive from critics as well as its viewers.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SARDAR KA GRANDSON

