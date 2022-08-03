Neena Gupta Says She Made Pilot For 'Saans 2'; 'it Was Rejected By The Channel'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had made a pilot for the potential follow-up to her acclaimed television show "Saans", which was "rejected" by the channel. The incident is addressed in the second season of "Masaba Masaba", the semi-fictional series based on the lives of Gupta and her designer-actor daughter Masaba Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, season two started streaming on Netflix last week.

Gupta said she had many meetings with the channel about three-four years ago, but the second instalment didn't move forward as they didn't like the pilot. "I told Sonam and the writers that this is what happened to me. I made a pilot for 'Saans 2' and it was rejected. And the way they behaved was not very nice. This is a reality which happened to me and that's why I wanted to put it in ('Masaba Masaba')," the 63-year-old told PTI.

In 2019, the actor announced plans to make season two of "Saans", a 1998 relationship drama which she starred in, wrote and directed. Also featuring Kanwaljit Singh and Kavita Kapoor, the show aired on Star Plus and ran for over 150 episodes. Through her character in "Masaba Masaba", the makers tackle thorny issues like casual sexism, mansplaining, and ageism.

Gupta said all the characters in the show, including hers, represent a ray of hope. "It's important in today's times to give hope to people," she added. Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor plays Gupta's former co-star and flame Shekhar Mirza in "Masaba Masaba 2". The actor said she had a lot of fun working with Kapoor, known for shows such as "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Kasamh Se".

"Ram was very sweet. I told him 'Thank you very much, you worked with me although you are younger than me' and that doesn't happen often," she added. Also starring Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore, "Masaba Masaba" is shown by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Films.

Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, and Armaan Khera round out the cast with cameos by Singh, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" star Kartik Aaryan, actor Neelam Kothari, supermodel-actor Milind Soman, and the late veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri.

Image: Neena Gupta