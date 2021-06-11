Neena Gupta Says 'wait Karungi' As Sudhir Mishra Reveals His Script Is Almost Ready

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has never shied away from giving candid and witty responses. The actress back in 2016 openly admitted on social media that she was out of job, post which she was offered 5 movies which she accepted. Recently Neena's witty interaction with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has caught the eyes of netizens. The actress responded to Sudhir Mishra's tweet in which the filmmaker said that the script for his upcoming movie was almost ready.

Neena Gupta responds to Sudhir Mishra's tweet

It all started when Sudhir Mishra tweeted that he was thinking about making a new movie, to which the actress had a witty response and said that she was ready. Mishra wrote "I think I am going to make a film soon" to which Gupta replied, "I'm ready".

After Neena's tweet showing interest in his upcoming project, the filmmaker replied to her and said that he was working on the script and it will be ready soon. Sudhir Mishra also wrote that he will present the script to her once it's ready. Neena replied to the tweet and said that she will be waiting for the script. Neena wrote "Wait Karungi" in response to Mishra's tweet.

Neena Gupta and Sudhir Mishra earlier worked together for the satirical black comedy movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983. Neena Gupta played the role of a secretary to Pankaj Kapoor, while the story of the movie was written by Sudhir Mishra.

Neena Gupta's latest and upcoming movies

Neena Gupta was recently seen in the comedy-drama movie Sardar Ka Grandson in which she played the role of a 90-year-old ailing woman whose last wish is to go back to her ancestral house. The movie also featured Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. She will next be seen in the thriller drama film Dial 100 opposite Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The actress will also be making a cameo appearance in the biographical sports film 83. The movie will feature Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and Amrita Puri.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

