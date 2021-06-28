Neena Gupta Shares A Glimpse Into Her Pranayama Routine, Posts A Video On Instagram

Actor Neena Gupta has an active presence on social media. She has been posting pictures and updates of her book, Sach Kahun Toh, which got published recently, and lately, has also been posting videos of herself performing yoga asanas. Not long ago, she posted a video that shows a glimpse into her pranayama routine.

Neena Gupta posted a short video on her Instagram that showed the actor performing a breathing exercise, humming the ‘Om’ sound. She captioned the video as, ‘Hari Om Tatsat,’ with the symbol of Om. Take a look at the video from Neena Gupta's Instagram here:

A lot of her fans and followers were quick to post their comments on the video, just as she posted it. While some appreciated the Badhai Ho actor and called her ‘graceful,’ a lot of other people posted compliments about her book. Here are some of the comments from her post:

A glimpse into Neena Gupta's photos and videos

A few days back, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor had posted a throwback picture from an earlier work of hers, when she was a lead actor in the TV series Khandaan in 1985. The black and white picture also featured her co-star Shekhar Kapur. In the caption of the picture, she wrote, “Uff memories .....with shekhar kapoor in khandaan series in 1985;” take a look at the picture here:



Another one of the recent yoga videos that the actor posted recently is from 25 June. In this video, she tried performing the Ardha Matsyendrasana, and in the caption, she wrote that she is still trying, by writing in Hindi - ‘Koshish jari hai.’

Neena Gupta's movies in recent times

Neena Gupta was last seen in the films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardaar Ka Grandson, both of which came out this year. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 20 May, and Sardaar Ka Grandson premiered on Netflix on 18 May. Neena Gupta will next be seen in the upcoming film Dial 100, which will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. Dial 100 is scheduled to release this year.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

