Neena Gupta Shares Glimpses Of Her Past & Present While Wishing On Women's Day; See Pics

Neena Gupta found an incredibly unique way of wishing others on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021. She took to Instagram to post some rare family photos that showed her at two distinctly different parts of her life. She captioned one of the pictures by saying that it showed her with her parents and her brother. The other caption said that it was a picture of her present and it showed her daughter and herself. She ended both the captions by saying, “Happy Women’s Day.”

Neena Gupta's rare family photos

The first picture that Neena Gupta shared showed her in her father’s arms while her younger brother is carried by her mother. The monochromatic family photo is one that has never been shared by Neena Gupta before. Neena Gupta’s parents are dressed casually in the picture with the actor's father wearing a simple shirt with sporting a moustache, while her mother is in a simple saree. Neena Gupta is wearing a simple dress while her brother is also in a dress of sorts. The parents have wide smiles on their faces while the children are looking moodily into the camera lens. She captioned her family picture as, “Ma papa bhai aur main happy women’s day”.

The other picture that Neena Gupta shared on International Women’s Day is also a monochromatic one. The picture showcases Neena Gupta with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta. The mother and daughter duo are done up to the nines in the picture with their hair and makeup done to perfection. They both are wearing dark coloured attires that have translated to black in the monochromatic scheme of things.

Neena Gupta paired her outfit with a long statement neckpiece and her makeup comprised of glowing skin, dark smoky eyes and a glossy lip. Masaba Gupta on the other hand is seen wearing long earrings to compliment her look and her make-up scheme is very similar to that of her mother’s. Neena Gupta captioned the picture as, “Aur ab me and my beti Happy women’s day”.

