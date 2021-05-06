Neena Gupta Shares Her Emotions On The Current COVID-19 Situation In India; See Picture

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram and shared her emotions on the current COVID-19 scenario in India. She shared a picture of herself sitting next to her pet and in her caption, the actor said that she is waiting for the time when things are going to be fine. Take a look at Neena Gupta's latest post ahead.

Neena Gupta is waiting for the current situation to be better

Neena shared a candid picture of herself in which she opted for a casual outfit and a pair of slippers. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and she wore glasses while gazing on the other side of the camera. The actor was sitting on the sofa that had a window at the back of it and her pet dog was seen sitting next to her. In her caption, she wrote, “Waiting kab sab theek hoga” (when will the things go back to normal). Giving her hope and encouragement, fans wrote, “Soon sub theek hoga just let's pray”, “Ho jayega ma'am . You take Good care please”, “Mam jald hi thik hoga.. And would love to see you back on screen !” Have a look at the fan reactions below:

Neena Gupta gets vaccinated

A few days ago, Neena shared a glimpse of herself while she took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in Uttarakhand. She also revealed that she is not scared of taking the second dose of vaccination as she was while taking her first dose. In her caption, she wrote, “Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses.”

In March, Neena took her first dose at the P. D. Hinduja Hospital. She shared a video and said that she is getting vaccinated though she is very scared. She captioned her post by writing, “Lag gaya ji teeka. Thank you @hindujahospital."

A look at Neena Gupta's upcoming film

On the work front, Neena Gupta will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Sardar Ka Grandson. The movie is directed by Kaashvi Nair and stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and others along with Neena. The story revolves around a devoted grandson who embarks on a complicated journey to fulfil his ailing grandmother's last wish. The film is slated to release on May 18, 2021, on Netflix.

(IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.