Neena Gupta Shares 'masti' Video With Mithila Palkar And Sayani Gupta

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle to post a fun boomerang video with Mithila Palkar and Sayani Gupta while they were shooting for a Women's Day special segment for Netflix. The video shows Neena, Mithila and Sayani all flicking their hair Bollywood style. The video was captioned with "Masti Masti" indicating that the girls were having fun during the shoot. All three ladies are dressed in sarees with Neena Gupta wearing a black and white polka-dotted saree with a yellow border, Sayani Gupta donning a black and red saree and Mithila Palkar wearing a pastel coloured saree.

Netizens React to Neena Gupta's Videos

Neena's daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on her mother's post and wrote that the ladies were taking boomerangs the entire day, Sayani Gupta also commented and asked Neena to send her the video as well. Neena's fans were stunned by how beautiful the ladies look in the post and flooded her Instagram comment section with a ton of heart and fire emojis.

Neena Gupta's Women's Day Special on Netflix

Neena Gupta along with a lot of powerful ladies from the Indian film industry came together to tell their stories on Netflix for women's day. The segment called Now Streeming featured Kalki, Masaba Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Divya Dutta, Kirti Kulhari and many more female artists who came together to talk about the ups and downs of their journeys and the challenges they face while breaking barriers in the Indian society.

Neena Gupta's movies and other projects

It was recently announced on the Netflix 2021 menu that Masaba Masaba starring Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba is coming back with its second season soon on Netflix. The show revolves around the life of the mother-daughter duo, their relationships and career choices. Neena Gupta had also taken to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

Talking about movies, Neena Gupta was last seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which released in 2020 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. She will be next seen in the Kapil Dev biopic titled 83, starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Dial 100, Gwalior and Sardar ka Grandson in the pipeline.

