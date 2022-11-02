Neena Gupta Shares Throwback Pic To Mark Masaba Gupta's Birthday; Sonam Kapoor Sends Love

Masaba Gupta received heartfelt wishes from her close ones on her 33rd birthday, with her mom Neena Gupta, close pal Sonam Kapoor and more sharing special posts for the fashion designer.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta shared a throwback glimpse alongside Masaba from the latter's toddler days, calling her "My Jaan ki Tukdi" (a piece of my heart). On the other hand, Sonam wished Masaba 'Maasi' by posting a trail of their old pictures. Other Bollywood celebrities like Rhea Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also wished the designer.

Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta and more celebrate Masaba Gupta's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 2, Neena Gupta shared a close-up glimpse of her holding baby Masaba in her arms. In the caption, she mentioned “Happy birthday my jaan ki tukdi (two red heart emojis) @masabagupta.” Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday @masabagupta," while Gajraj Rao mentioned, "Happy birthday MG." Fans also dropped comments like, "Masaba looks so adorable, Happy Bday to her," and "She (Masaba) was so cute in childhood.”

Masaba's close friend and actor Sonam Kapoor also shared a series of old pictures with the designer and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Masaba masi… we love you crazy girl."

Sonam's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor shared a stunning picture of Masaba on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to my atom bomb @masabagupta I love you so much." Bhumi Pednekar too wished the designer via her social media handle.

Masaba is a well-known name in the fashion industry, who made her acting debut alongside Neena Gupta in Netflix's Masaba Masaba, the second season of which was also recently released.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta was last seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, and Shivin Narang among others. She is now gearing up for the release of Uunchai with Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film will release on November 11.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEENA_GUPTA/ @SONAMKAPOOR)