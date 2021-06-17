Neena Gupta Shares 'Turaee Ki Chutney' Recipe, Says It Goes Best With Rice: Watch

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently took to social media to share a simple recipe for a traditional dish. In the video, she can be seen making a simple Turaee chutney which has been made with a bunch of basic, available-at-home ingredients. Neena Gupta has also suggested in the caption for the post that the chutney must be had with rice as it forms the best combination. In the caption for the post, her fans complimented her cooking skills while also assuring her that they will try this at home.

Neena Gupta’s Turaee chutney recipe

Indian actor Neena Gupta has lately been keeping her fans entertained through various entertaining and informative posts on social media. In a recent post, she has laid out the recipe of a simple Turaee chutney that can be made within minutes. In the first step showcased in the video, Neena Gupta was seen stirring channa dal, urad dal, red dried chillies, mustard seeds, and a little bit of imli in a saucepan with an adequate amount of cooking oil. She has instructed the viewers to keep cooking this mix until the ingredients are golden brown.

In the next step, she cooked a few pieces of Turaee in a pan and left it for a while to get the right texture. On the other hand, she has taken the channa mix in a blender with a portion of well-scrapped coconut. Neena Gupta then instructed the people to mix the two batters together in a bigger blender bowl.

In the caption for the post, Neena Gupta has mentioned that this is called Turaee ki chutney and it tastes the best when it is had with rice. Have a look at the video shared on Neena Gupta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have spoken highly of the recipe and its quick cooking style. A few of her followers were also elated about trying out the recipe. Have a look at the comments here.

