Neena Gupta Sheds Light On Lengthy Prosthetic Process For Her Look In 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who has multiple Bollywood films in the pipeline, is gearing up for the release of her film Sardar Ka Grandson on the streaming platform Netflix on May 18. Ahead of the film's direct-to-digital release, the Badhai Ho actor revealed that she and her team had to undergo several rounds of experimentation during the shoot, at times, to get the prosthetics for her look right in this Kaashvie Nair directorial. Neena mentioned that her team left her astounded with their efforts in helping her attain the perfect look for her Sardar Ka Grandson avatar.

Neena Gupta speaks about the complex prosthetic process for 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Neena Gupta had to go through a complex prosthetic process to get her appearance as a Punjabi grandmother right in Arjun Kapoor’s movie, Sardar Ka Grandson. In a recent interview with Latestly, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor opened up about her experience of undergoing the lengthy process of getting her prosthetics right each time she shot for the family drama.

Neena revealed that there have been instances when she and her team had to face up to 10 rounds of experimentation to help her achieve that perfect look. She also spilt the beans on the entire process and said that her team made sure they experimented with various kinds of materials to ensure the prosthetics did not hamper her performance while shooting. The actor added saying they had braced themselves for the tedious sessions and expressed that a lot of hard work and dedication went into making her look like what she looks in Sardar Ka Grandson.

For the unversed, The Sardar Ka Grandson's cast is headlined by Neena as Sardar Rupinder Kaur, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra. The official description of Sardar Ka Son's plot by Netflix reads: "A story of a romance that spans seven decades and two countries, a story of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a story of victory against impossible odds. Sardar Ka Grandson is a strange and sweet tale where petty egos, religion, enmity, borders and oceans of red tape are all finally defeated by the simple humanity of one determined man."

Watch the trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson below:

IMAGE: A Still from Sardar Ka Grandon trailer