Neena Gupta Slays In Hot Pants In Mussorie, Netizens Call Her A "beauty"

Neena Gupta has a huge fan following on her social media handle where she keeps netizens entertained by sharing updates from her daily life. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her vacation in the hills. In the post, she is seen slaying in hot pants and netizens cannot stop gushing over her look.

Neena Gupta slays in hot pants in the hills of Mussorie

Neena Gupta is on a vacation in Mussorie and she has been updating her IG stories of the same. In her latest post, she uploaded a picture in blue denim hot pants and a grey coloured hoodie. The Pinni actor captioned her post as, “Mussorie and Me”, check out the post of the same below.

Netizens gush to Neena Gupta's post and flood it with compliments

As soon as the post went up on Neena Gupta’s social media handle, a number of fans gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions on the same. Numerous fans complimented the actor for her look and appreciated how well the picture was. Several other fans also sent much love to her and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the social media post of Neena Gupta below.

Credits: Screenshot from Neena Gupta comment section

Many other fans of the actor wrote in the comments section that she was looking “beautiful” and “adorable” in the post. Several other fans wrote in the comments that the actor was an inspiration to them and that they love seeing her posts on their feeds. Many other people also asked her to post more pictures from her vacation. Check out some of the fan comments on the social media post of Neena Gupta below.

Credits: Screenshot from Neena Gupta comment section

Neena Gupta gives a glimpse from her vacation

Neena Gupta also posted an IG story on her gram from her vacation. The actor shot a video of her scenic view in which one could see lush green hills, golf course and meadows. Check out the video of the same from her profile below.

Credits: Neena Gupta's Instagram story

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Netflix original miniseries, Pinni. She is also a star cast in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. The film released on March 18th, 2021.

