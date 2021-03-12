Neena Gupta Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccine On Social Media; Watch

The vaccination drive has been going on in the country in full swing as people above the age of 60 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase. Actor Neena Gupta is one of the many film personalities who has been given a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the country. She had recently posted a small video that shared a glimpse of her receiving her first dose of the vaccine. In her latest video, the actor has assured her fans about her health, along with spreading awareness about the vaccination.

Neena Gupta gives assurance of COVID-19 vaccine

Many known personalities in the country who have received the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, have been advocating it on social media. As she has received her first dose of the vaccine, Neena Gupta has posted a video on social media where she has briefly described her experience of getting vaccinated, along with assuring everyone of its safety.

She started off by talking about how she had been receiving messages from her fans, who had been concerned about her safety and health. She then said that she is ‘absolutely fine’ and talked about how she has been doing Yoga and returning to her daily routine. She revealed that she received the dose in Hinduja Hospital and had no reaction after the vaccination. She also said that the procedure was done without an issue and that there was no crowding at the hospital as well. Lastly, Neena again said that she is feeling completely fine and thanked her fans for their concerns. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Janhit me jaari”.

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta's Instagram comments

Her fans thanked her for spreading the awareness about this vaccination in the comments. Actor Neena Gupta has given several memorable acting performances on screen in her long career. Some of her hit films include Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan among others. She will also be making an appearance in 83.

