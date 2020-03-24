Neena Gupta, Tabu And Other Veteran Actors Who Are Active On Social Media

Both Neena Gupta and Tabu are widely acclaimed, veteran actors. They have played various kinds of roles in movies and have managed to impress both fans and critics over the years. They have both worked in several films now and are among the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. Their exceptional performances in the movies have awed the fans. They are also very active on social media. Read on to know more about several other veteran actors who are active on social media:

Neena Gupta, Tabu and other veteran actors on social media

1. Neena often posts photos of herself in chic outfits that is proof she is still on top of her fashion game. The actor regularly takes to social media to share stunning pictures of herself in chic outfits that give #FashionGoals to fans. The actor is also very popular on social media for her hilarious captions that do not fail to make the audience laugh.

Also read: Neena Gupta's Best Films Where She Played The Role Of A Mother; See Here

2. Tabu is considered a timeless beauty by many of her fans. At 48 years of age, the actor is still inspiring her fans on Instagram. Fans also say that she does not age, which is evident from these pictures. The Haider actor always serves her best looks, wherever she goes. Her sleek style is also appreciated by the fans and she knows her way around the social media game, which she plays very well.

Also read: Tabu's 2003 Film Maqbool Was Supposed To Have Akshay Kumar As Lead. Learn More Trivia Here

3. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s social media is an album for any Bachchan clan fan. The actor regularly takes to social media to share updates about his films. He even shares several throwback pictures from his earlier days in the film industry. The actor is very popular on all social media platforms including his online blog.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Fake WhatsApp Forward Tweet After Drawing Flak

4. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has also taken to modern means of communication to keep his fans updated. The actor regularly shared updates about his films and several other things on social media. Of late, the actor has been sharing with his fans how he has been spending his time amid self-quarantine.

Also read: After Anil Kapoor Serenades Him, Anupam Kher Asks Satish Kaushik, 'Tu Chupa Hai Kaha?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.