Neena Gupta Takes Internet By Storm In Purple Playsuit

Neena Gupta is on a roll after her phenomenal performance in Badhai Ho. She also recently starred in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga wherein she played the role of Kangana's mother in the film, and is all set to play the role of Ayushmann's mom for yet another time in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan whose release is just around the corner. Despite essaying the role of a mother in several films lately, Gupta does not let it affect her off-screen personality of an absolute diva. The Badhai Ho actor takes the internet by storm frequently with her exquisite fashion choices and does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture that had her fans go gaga over it.

Neena Gupta's playsuit has her fans swooning

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her donning a purple coloured playsuit which she paired with an oversized jacket of the same colour which she paired with a silver layered neckpiece and sneakers. She captioned the image writing, "Satlada haar ko ye bhi din dekhne thay". As soon as she posted the picture, her fans could not keep calm but to compliment her in the comment's section of the post.

Check out some other experimental looks of Neena Gupta below:

