Neena Gupta Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says, 'Lag Gaya Ji Teeka'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to share a video of her getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Along with the video, the actor also revealed in a quirky way that she has taken the vaccine in the caption section. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to comment on all things happy and nice, while some were left in splits after watching the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena Gupta shared a video of her getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot. In the video, the actor goes on to update her fans revealing how she is so scared of taking the vaccine. The nurse can be heard telling her to take a deep breath and stay calm.

However, as she gets injected, Neena in a panic tone calls out her mother. She also said that she felt the vaccine entering her body. The actor donned a black sleeveless t-shirt along with a black and white checkered shirt. One can also notice the medical staff taking necessary precautions as they wear a mask and gloves.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Lag gaya ji teeka”. Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram post below.

As soon as Neena Gupta shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the actor is, while some went on to laud the actor for her bravery. One of the users wrote, “ðŸ˜Darr ke aage jeet hai ðŸ™Œ”. The other one wrote, “Great Neenaji,let us know how you feel”. Some users also added laughing emojis after watching Neena’s reaction. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier, Neena Gupta posted a fun boomerang video with Mithila Palkar and Sayani Gupta while they were shooting for a Women's Day special segment for Netflix. The video shows Neena, Mithila and Sayani all flicking their hair Bollywood style. The video was captioned with "Masti Masti" indicating that the girls were having fun during the shoot. Watch the video below.

