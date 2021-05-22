Neena Gupta Talks About Masaba And Vivian Richards; BA Raju Passes Away: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 22, 2021. From Neena Gupta talking about Masaba Gupta's relationship with her biological father Vivian Richards to BA Raju's death, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Neena Gupta talks about Masaba's relationship with her father

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s and later, Neena Gupta gave birth to Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Neena revealed that she could never poison Masaba against her father because she loved him and she knows that she can not start hating somebody they loved overnight. While Vivian Richards was already married, Neena decided to raise her daughter on her own. On being asked about her relationship with Richards, she shared that they both hold respect for each other even now and because of this, their daughter also respects both of them.

BA Raju's death

Veteran publicist and producer BA Raju passed away earlier today due to sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. Celebrities of the Telugu film industry mourned his death and took to social media to express their disbelief and shock over BA Raju's sudden demise. While actor Mahesh Babu stated that he still can't process the news, actor Chiranjeevi tweeted about how saddened he is to hear the deeply upsetting news.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A.Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vj3OMqdB8R — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2021

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Music composer Raam Laxman passes away

Popular music composer Raam Laxman who gave music for one of the iconic films Maine Pyaar Kiya passed away in the early hours of May 22 due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. The 78-year-old musician had received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the demise of the composer and recalled the songs that she had sung for him in her tweet.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

Sushmita Sen's brother expecting his first child

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopra recently took to Instagram and revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Charu is currently in her first trimester and the baby is due in November. The television actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, cradling her baby bump, and captioned it, "GRATEFUL, THANKFUL, BLESSED🤰🙏🧿."

Top Bollywood Actress' Bodyguard Accused Of Rape

Mumbai Police have booked the bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actress for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage. The victim also alleged that he had borrowed money from her and planned to marry another woman after promising marriage to her. The police are still on the lookout for the accused. The 30-year-old beautician in her complaint stated that she knew the accused since eight years ago and that she accepted his marriage proposal last year in June.

