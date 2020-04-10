Neena Gupta's Top International Films That You Must Check Out

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood, who has not only starred in commercial hits but also indie and art-house films. She has been a part of Bollywood since 1982 and is considered to be a well-established actor of Bollywood. Gupta has starred in, directed and has hosted several TV shows. What fans do not know is that the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has also been a part of several international films. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta’s international films here:

International films that feature Neena Gupta

Gandhi

Gandhi is a 1982 epic historical drama film directed by Richard Attenborough. The film revolves around the life Mahatma Gandhi, and how he struggled for his nation. It also focuses on Gandhi’s major contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Written by John Briley, Gandhi features Ben Kingsley in the titular role. In the film, Neena Gupta is seen playing the role of Abha.

The Deceivers

The Deceivers is a 1988 adventure film directed by Nicholas Meyer. It features Neena Gupta playing the role of a widow. The film features Pierce Brosnan and Saeed Jaffrey in the lead roles. It is based on a novel by the same name and went on to be one of the most critically acclaimed films of the decade.

In Custody

In Custody, also called Muhafiz, is a 1993 international film that features Neena Gupta. It also features Shashi Kapoor, Sushma Seth, and Om Puri in the lead roles. Directed by Ismail Merchant, the film revolves around the character of Deven, played by Om Puri. The film is based on a novel of the same name.

Cotton Mary

Cotton Mary is a 1999 international film that features Neena Gupta in the role of Blossom, Cotton Mary’s sister. It is directed by Ismail Merchant and penned by Madhur Jaffrey. The film revolves around Lily Macintosh, an upper-class British woman who lives in India. It is one of the most critically acclaimed films that features Neena Gupta in the lead role.

