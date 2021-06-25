Neena Gupta Tries To Master A Yoga Asana, Fans Cheer For Her

Actor Neena Gupta has been making headlines in the recent past because of her book Sach Kahun Toh, which is her autobiography. In the book, she has opened up about many aspects of her life which were never discussed in the past. From her marriage to her single motherhood, Neena has written about her journey through the years. Recently, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared a video with her fans where she can be seen practicing an asana.

In the video posted by Neena Gupta, the actor can be seen trying to execute an asana. She seems to be practicing Ardha Matsyendrasana. In the video, Neena can be seen sitting with one leg folded while the other is stretch in front of her. She holds her ankle with one hand and then stretches her other hand behind her back. Neena stretches her head and looks behind her back. Then she questions a person present as to how far the hand at the back is from her thigh. She is replied that it is quite far away and Neena says, “Oh ho! Koi baat nahi dheere dheere ho jayega.” (Oh ho! No problem. I will get to the point slowly).

Neena Gupta posted the video and captioned it, “Koshish jari hai😩😩😩😩”. Many of her fans praised the actor’s spirit and encouraged and applauded her for her efforts. One of the fans wrote, “Neena ji, you are an inspiration. Can't wait to read your book.. lots of love all the way from Calcutta!❤️” while another fan wrote, “I love the spirit...dheere dheere ho jayega 👏”. (I love the spirit… slowly it will be a success.) Another fan wrote, “So sweet 👌👌but loved ur koshish 😎😎”. (So sweet, loved your efforts.)

Sach Kahun Toh

Neena Gupta in her book Sach Kahun Toh has written about her personal and professional life and the problems she has faced in the past. From her time in the National School of Drama to her struggles in the Bollywood film industry and from her childhood in New Delhi to her time in Mumbai in the 1980s, in the book Neena has written about all the incidents that marked an impact on her life. The book was written by Neena Gupta during the lockdown in 2020 and was released in June 2021.

On the Work Front

Neena Gupta debuted in the Bollywood film industry in the year 1982. In the same year, she appeared in a movie called Gandhi where she played the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s niece. She went on to do many movies like Utsaav, Laila, Swarg, Khalnayak, Woh Chokri, Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahi, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, Panga and many more. Recently she was seen in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. In the coming future, she will be seen in movies like Dial 100 and Gwalior. She will also make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sports movie, 83.

