Neena Gupta Turns 'dafliwali' In The Mountains; Sings Song Against Picturesque Backdrop

Neena Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen sitting in her Mukhteshwar home, which is a village in the state of Uttarakhand. In the video, the actress can be seen playing a Dafli (tambourine) while singing. Neena can be seen wearing an all back ensemble in her home, while the background shows a beautiful view from her window where it's raining outside.

Neena Gupta frequently shares posts from her life in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. In one of her previous posts, the actress announced that she had left Mumbai due to the lockdown. She said, "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I quickly came away to my home in Mukteshwar". Neena shared her latest video with the caption, "Baqi bhi kat jayegi friends". Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Neena Gupta's video

Neena Gupta's video prompted a number of responses from her adoring fans. Neena even responded to one of her fans, who left a comment saying they too are going to buy a house in the mountains after seeing Neena's posts, saying "zaroor lijiye" meaning "please do". Many fans of Neena also left comments talking about the beautiful view in the background and the rain that accompanied it, saying how "serene" it all looked.

Many fans also left comments complimenting the actress' choice of song as well as her voice. Fans also left comments agreeing with Neena Gupta's caption while many others talked about how cute her dog was in the video, as he could be seen sitting on the side calmly listen to the actress sing. Take a look at some of the reactions to Neena Gupta's Instagram post below.

Neena Gupta's latest updates

Neena Gupta is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. Neena Gupta's movies include notable works in parallel cinema like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti as well as commercial Bollywood films like Badhaai Ho, Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. She will be seen in the comedy film, Sardar Ka Grandson which is all set to release next month.

She will next appear in a cameo appearance in the upcoming sports biographical drama, 83. She will also be seen in the upcoming film, Gwalior, however not much else is known about the film. Neena Gupta teamed up with Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar for the upcoming thriller Dial 100. All films are set to release sometime in 2021.

Image source - Neena Gupta Instagram

