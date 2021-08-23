Neena Gupta Unveils Her New Look From ‘Masaba Masaba’ Season 2; Watch Video

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account on Monday, 23 August 2021, to give her fans and followers a sneak peek into her brand new look. The actor unveiled her new look from the upcoming second season of Masaba Masaba. The Netflix show stars Neena Gupta alongside her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta’s new look for Masaba Masaba season 2

The actor posted a reel to her Instagram account on Monday flaunting her new haircut. She also mentioned the new cut was for the second installation of her upcoming show, Masaba Masaba. She says in the video, "New haircut, season 2 Masaba Masaba ke liye," (new haircut for the second season of Masaba Masaba).

Watch Neena Gupta’s video here:

The actor accompanied the video with the caption, "New Haircut! 💇‍♀️#MasabaMasaba Season 2 🎬" Neena Gupta’s new look received lots of praise online from fans, followers and celebrities. Several netizens took to the comment section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons. Manvi Gagroo also left a comment on the video for the actor. Her comment read, ‘love’.

Masaba Masaba is a Netflix show that revolves around the life and career of Masaba Gupta. The first season of the show was released last year and the shooting for the next season is currently underway. The show is helmed by Sonam Nair.

More recently, Neena Gupta also set the dance floor on fire in a video she posted on the social media platform. She can be seen shaking a leg with a professional dancer in the video as she wears a white gown. She captioned the video, "Aur ab roop parivartan," (and now changing my look).

Here's Neena Gupta’s dance video:

The actor was also seen in Dial 100, which featured Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar alongside Gupta. Gupta recently revealed that she initially rejected the role in the film as she feared she would get bracketed in the film industry. In conversation with Mid-Day, the actor mentioned that she turned down the role after hearing the character description, as it was dubbed negative. Neena Gupta played the role of a mother in distress in the film as she took on the character of Seema Pallav.

Picture Credits:Neena Gupta-Instagarm