Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra Attempt Yoga Asanas; Masaba Says They're 'not Even Stretching!'

Take a look at the post here -

Masaba Gupta shares a ROFL post of Neena Gupta

Masaba Gupta left her fans in splits by posting a horrible picture of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra. Masaba shared the picture on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "I get so much s**t from my parents for not doing enough traditional yoga but one seems to be sneezing & one is sleeping and that’s ok! #youllarentevenstretching." In the picture, the couple was attempting to perform Yoga asanas but were only seen relaxing. Neena was seen sleeping on a yoga mat, and Vivek was just sitting beside her, not stretching, as marked by Masaba.

More on Masaba and Neena Gupta

Designer Masaba Gupta as well as her mother Neena Gupta made headlines post her entry into OTT space in Masaba Masaba. The series is based on real incidents from Masaba's life and also stars her mother Neena Gupta. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, the web series was produced by Ashvini Yardi's Vineyard Films and was first premiered on Netflix on 28th August 2020.

Masaba Gupta was recently spotted at Karan Johar's party on December 8, where other Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Alia Bhatt were also present. Soon after the party, Kareena and Amrita tested positive for Covid 19 and have been quarantined since then. Days after Kareena tested positive, Seema and Maheep Kapoor, as well as actor's staff also contracted COVID-19.

Neena Gupta's lined up projects

On the work front, Neena Gupta has contributed to many movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panga, and others. She will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is set to be released in the year 2022. Apart from that, Neena Gupta will also be seen in Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, which is set to be released in September 2022. She also has a big list of movies that are lined up for the shooting. Also, she will be next seen in 83, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; Bye; and Dial 100.

Credit: Instagram/@masabagupta/@neena_gupta