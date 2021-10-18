Neena Gupta Writes About Being Molested As A Child In Her Autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'

Earlier in June, actor Neena Gupta released her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh. In her biography, the actor wrote about her personal and professional journey from her childhood days to struggling in Bollywood and much more. The Badhaai Ho actor, in her book, also recalled an incident when she was molested as a child but was afraid of telling her mother as she would be blamed.

Neena Gupta says she was molested as a kid

In her book Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta shared an incident when she was molested by a doctor, as well as a tailor but decide not to tell her mother. She wrote, "The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking."

The actor continued and wrote that she did not tell her mother about the incident because she was scared that she would say that it was her fault or that she had done something to 'provoke' him. Gupta also wrote about an incident when was molested by a tailor but had to keep going back to him as she had a choice and she did not want to tell her mother about the incident.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta's autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh chronicles her personal and professional journey-from her childhood days in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, through her time at the National School of Drama, to moving to Bombay in the 1980s and dealing with the struggles to find work. It details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood.

Gupta was recently seen in the thriller drama film Dial 100 opposite Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. She will also be making a cameo appearance in the biographical sports film 83. Neena will next be seen in the movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will also be seen in the lead role opposite Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta