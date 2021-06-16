Neena Gupta's Book 'Sach Kahun Toh' Reveals Her Mother 'tried To End Her Life'

Neena Gupta's book, 'Sach Kahun Toh' an autobiographical work, released on June 14, 2021. It has some major disclosures about the actor's personal and professional life. It talks about her daughter Masaba Gupta's birth, her failed relationships and also the tumultuous relationship between her parents.

Revelations in Neena Gupta's book, Sach Kahun Toh

In the book, it is revealed that Neena Gupta's family too dealt with a lot of complications. She revealed that her parents did not have a 'normal marriage'. Her mother Shakuntala Gupta married her father who was from a different caste but his family was against it and this led her father's family to pressurise him into marrying another woman. Her father was "torn" between two families and her father's "betrayal" is what drove her mother to once commit suicide, but she thankfully failed.

She also revealed that it took her a lot of time to realise that her family was not normal as her father spent his time juggling between two houses. He would leave every night after dinner and would go to work with an extra set of clothes. She also revealed that her father had two sons from his second marriage but she did not know them at all while growing up.

One more incident that was never made public until her memoir was that once Bollywood actor and Neena Gupta's friend Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba and told her that she could tell the world that the baby was his if the baby was born with darker skin tone.

Neena Gupta is one of Bollywood's most revered actors. She is also looked at as a modern woman for having taken the unorthodox way of having a child out of wedlock. In the 80s, Neena Gupta crossed paths with West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards and they fell in love with each other. But, Vivian was married and could not marry Gupta when she was pregnant. Not only was Neena Gupta's family against her giving birth but her friends too did not think it was a good idea for her to do so. Yet this did not stop her from giving birth to Masaba and raise her as a single mother. Masaba Gupta is one of India's top fashion designers.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

