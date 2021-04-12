Neena Gupta's Daughter Masaba Turns Her WhatsApp Texts Into Inspirational Quotes; Watch

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has taken to the popular Instagram trend of sharing text messages as inspirational quotes and recently shared a video of the same. The designer took to her Instagram profile, where she has over 1.4 million followers and turned the things her mother says into inspirational quotes. She posted the sweetest things her mother, actor Neena Gupta, has said to her to show her motherly care for Masaba.

Masaba Gupta posted the video with the caption stating what was the best quote by Neena Gupta according to her. The designer felt that her mother telling her to go “Betadine Gargle takes the cake”. She further added in the caption an emoticon along with “Mommy care” as she tagged Neena Gupta and included few hashtags.

The video started with the caption, “Turning Neenaji’s Whatsapp messages into inspiration quotes”. The first quote read, “Try and sleep my child” and the second one read, “Betadine gargle”. The next few quotes read, “Nothing special sab shops mein aisa milta hai (all shops sell the same thing like this one)”, “Do you want me to tell Poonam to change your shift for tomorrow so you can get some sleep”. More inspirational quotes in the video included, “Will you pick up the pakodi on your way (pakodi is an Indian snack)”, “Oh God shall I send food please don’t get acidic”. The last quote read, “Sending palak paneer (spinach and cottage cheese) and parantha (wheat chappati) to your house”. Check out the post of the same below.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram video

Netizens react to Masaba Gupta's Instagram video

A number of netizens flooded the post with their reactions and comments on the same. Several netizens wrote in the comments which quote by Neenaji did they like the best out of all the ones shared by Masaba Gupta. Several other netizens posted heart and kiss emoticons on the psot. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta often dedicate their Instagram posts to each other. Let us take a look at their Instagram feeds where the duo has expressed their love for each other. Take a look at the posts below.

