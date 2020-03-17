The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neena Gupta's Pics From The Sets Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bollywood News

Check out the pictures and videos shared by Neena Gupta's from the sets of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. Also, find more details about the film.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has been in headlines ever since her lead role in the film Badhaai Ho received tremendous appreciation from critics as well as from the audiences. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the second time after Badhaai Ho. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta essayed the role of Jitendra Kumar's mother. 

Also Read: Nia Sharma Hairstyle Inspirations For This Upcoming Wedding Season

Neena Gupta recently posted several behind-the-scenes posts from the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. One of these is from the song from the movie titled Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru. The song is sung by Romy is very well received by the audience. The music for Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru is given by Tanishq Bagchi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Show How To Pull Off A Furry Jacket With Ease; See Pics

This is another picture from behind the scene is shared by Neena Gupta. She shared the picture with Jitendra Kumar and captioned it as “Sunaina and Aman Tripathi releasing tomorrow”!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

Neena Gupta shared this still picture from the sets of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with a co-actor from the film. She captioned the picture as 'Sunaina Tripathi and Champa Tripathi releasing tomorrow'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

She has also shared a few more pictures on her social media handle revealing the on-screen names of her co-stars from the movie.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Check out the pictures shared by Neena Gupta here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19