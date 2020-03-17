Neena Gupta's Pics From The Sets Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Neena Gupta has been in headlines ever since her lead role in the film Badhaai Ho received tremendous appreciation from critics as well as from the audiences. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the second time after Badhaai Ho. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta essayed the role of Jitendra Kumar's mother.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Hairstyle Inspirations For This Upcoming Wedding Season

Neena Gupta recently posted several behind-the-scenes posts from the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. One of these is from the song from the movie titled Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru. The song is sung by Romy is very well received by the audience. The music for Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru is given by Tanishq Bagchi.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Show How To Pull Off A Furry Jacket With Ease; See Pics

This is another picture from behind the scene is shared by Neena Gupta. She shared the picture with Jitendra Kumar and captioned it as “Sunaina and Aman Tripathi releasing tomorrow”!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

Neena Gupta shared this still picture from the sets of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with a co-actor from the film. She captioned the picture as 'Sunaina Tripathi and Champa Tripathi releasing tomorrow'.

She has also shared a few more pictures on her social media handle revealing the on-screen names of her co-stars from the movie.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Check out the pictures shared by Neena Gupta here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.