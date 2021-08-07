Neeraj Chopra Makes Us Proud: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Praise The 'champ'

It's a historic day for India as the 23-year-old athlete Neeraj Chopra scripts history on Saturday by bagging the first Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The young athlete has ended the nation's 100-year long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Chopra's historic win is lauded by numerous Indians including celebrities and politicians. Taking to their social media handles, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra could not control their excitement as they congratulated the star javelin thrower.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra praise Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold

As the victory roars from each corner of the nation, the Chopra sisters, too, could not contain their excitement. The Chopra sisters took to their social media handles and cheered for the young athlete. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chopra dropped a short video of Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and praised him. She tweeted, "Gold!!!! Here’s to creating history. Take it in @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulations You make us proud! '#NeerajChopra' '#TeamIndia' '#Tokyo2020' '#Cheer4India'" with a string of motivating emoticons. Parineeti Chopra, too, has taken to Instagram and dropped a picture featuring Neeraj Chopra. She penned a one-word caption. She simply called him "Champ."

Several other Bollywood celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Adnan Sami, Urvashi Rautela, Varun Dhawan, Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more notable celebrities have cheered for the young athlete. Netizens as well are showering love for the star javelin thrower. Take a look.

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to our Golden Boy #NeerajChopra!!

What an incredibly proud moment!!!

Nothing less than historic!!🇮🇳🥇👏💖#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jcandqTHBH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2021

In the first round itself, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game and broke his qualification record with a throw of 97.03 m, his second throw was 87.58 m, while his third was 76.79 m. The 23-year-old athlete's second throw moved him to the second round, where his final throw was over 84m. With this win, India has surpassed the previous best haul of six medals that was achieved in the 2012's London Games. The Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 showed great zeal by bringing home medals at the mega-event. With six medals in the kitty- weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won Silver, Badminton player PV Sindhu bagged Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won Bronze, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya clinched Silver, Men’s Hockey Team won Bronze and wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze.

IMAGE: OLYMPICS TWITTER/ PARINEETI CHOPRA INSTAGRAM

