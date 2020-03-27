Neeraj Pandey Refutes Rumours About Fallout With Akshay Kumar Over 'Crack'

Bollywood film director, Neeraj Pandey has refuted rumours around the delay of a movie project with Akshay Kumar. In 2016, there were reports from leading media portals that the two would be working together on a psychological thriller film, Crack. But after that, there had been no updates about the same and rumours sparked off that the director and actor may have had a fallout.

Neeraj Pandey rejects any fallout with Akshay Kumar

Addressing the same, Neeraj Pandey told a media portal that the delay in the film is not due to any fall out between him and Akshay Kumar. In the past, the two have done commercially and critically successful content-driven movies together including Special 26, Baby, Rustom. He further added to his statements that currently he is busy with an Ajay Devgn starrer film, Chanakya and Akshay Kumar has many movies lined up his way.

Speaking about it, Neeraj said: “There has been no fall-out with Akshay, so, why the question of a reunion? I am moving on with Chanakya and he is doing other films. It’s a great responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project.”

He further added to his comments that he is waiting for the right project to work on with Akshay Kumar and he did not like the script of Crack. Explaining about it, Neeraj said,

“It’s on the back burner with no immediate plans of revival. I was not happy with the script, but if I manage to crack something good in the future, I might (revive it).”

Neeraj, meanwhile, has seen the release of his latest Special Ops web series on Hotstar Premium. Along with Shivam Nair, he directed the show. The eight-episode spy action-thriller series is based on Indian intelligence's involvement in a series of real terror threats India has faced over the past 19 years, including the 26/11 threats.

