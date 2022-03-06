Neeraj Pandey's New Sports-content Firm To Make Film On Oldest IPL Cricketer Pravin Tambe

Makers of critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia recently announced a film on the oldest IPL player Pravin Tambe. Along with Sudip Tewari, an ex-banker and a sports aficionado, the duo has announced the film under their newly-launched sports-dedicated content company named Bootroom Sports. The company is reportedly India's first Sports-dedicated company which will depict stories across all formats including films, series, documentaries, shows and many more.

Notably, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia are also the owners of Friday Filmworks and Friday Storytellers, who have also bankrolled some of the biggest web shows in the country including Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5 on Disney+ Hotstar. Presenting a closer look into the career of commendable cricketer Pravin Tambe, the new content company promises to deliver an inspiring story.

Pravin Tambe biopic on Bootroom Sports

Announcing their first project, Sudip explained that the company aims at presenting stories that can end up inspiring people and bring about a change in their lives. He said, ''Our DNA is to look for atypical stories and we are launching our company with a Hindi film inspired by the life of Indian cricketer 'Pravin Tambe’,'' Talking about the 50-year-old cricketer's calibre, Sudip Tewari added, ''He made his international debut at the age of 41 in the Indian Premier League and is the oldest player in IPL history,''

He also talked about Tambe's inspiring life story where the cricketer refused to give up on his dreams during hardships. He added, ''His life is exemplary of the fact that 'Dreams do not come with an expiry date’. We aspire to make Pravin Tambe a household name through this film which can hopefully inspire the dreams of many Indians.'' They also thanked the cricketer for giving the newly-launched company an opportunity to make a film on his life.

Furthermore, Shital Bhatia gave an insight on the company's future ventures by revealing, ''We have been investing heavily in our new venture and are currently working on developing our slate of films, digital series and documentaries across sports like cricket, kabaddi, boxing, gymnastics, running and football.'' More details on the Pravin Tambe biopic are expected to be revealed soon.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals