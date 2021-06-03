Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya 'ecstatic' To Welcome Their Baby Boy

Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya have become parents to a baby boy on June 2, 2021. Nihaar announced the happy news on his Instagram account by sharing a picture with Neeti and also confirmed that the mother and the baby are both safe and healthy. Sharing the same picture, Neeti stated that both of them are “ecstatic” to have welcomed their baby. Take a look at their post below.

Nihaar Pandya announces the arrival of Neeti Mohan's baby

Nihaar Pandya shared a silhouette picture in which one can see him kissing Neeti’s forehead. He captioned his post by writing, “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' .. With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All, Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed.”

Friends and celebs such as Tahira Kashyap, Poonam Preet Bhatia, Bianca Louzado, Pragya Jaiswal, Rupin Suchak, Alisha Singh and many others loaded his post with lovely wishes. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Sharing the same picture, Neeti wrote, “Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes.”

Her post was flooded with comments from Tahira Kashyap, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Vishal Dadlani, Nakuul Mehta, Sugandha Mishra, Allu Sirish, Raghav Sachar and many others. Check out their reactions below.

More about the couple

The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019, after dating for some time. Their wedding took place in Hyderabad which was attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and others. The news of Neeti Mohan’s pregnancy was announced on February 15, 2021.

