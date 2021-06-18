Neeti Mohan & Nihaar Pandya Post Adorable Photos With Their Newborn And Reveal His Name

After welcoming their first bundle of joy into the family two weeks ago, prolific singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya have finally shared the first photographs of their newborn on social media. On Thursday, the man and wife dished out major family goals for fans with a streak of aww-dorable photographs of themselves with their munchkin and revealed his name in a heartwarming note on Instagram. Soon after their photos went viral on the internet, Neeti Mohan's baby boy was showered with immense love by the couple's celebrity pals such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, and Harshdeep Kaur among many others.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya name their son "Aryaveer"

Post announcing the news of their son's birth on June 2, 2021, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya revealed that they've named him "Aryaveer". They made the announcement along with some cutesy photographs of themselves with their two-week-old baby. Yesterday, i.e. June 17, 2021, the celebrity couple took to Instagram and expressed how holding Aryaveer's "little hands" is by far the "most precious touch" they have ever felt. Although they didn't reveal their son's face in the photographs, Neeti could be seen cradling the newborn on her lap as she posed for some adorable photos with Nihaar.

In addition to sharing first glimpses of their family time with Aryaveer, Neeti and Nihaar wrote, "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt." They continued, "ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this." The man and wife concluded their note writing, "He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful."

Check out the photos of Neeti and Nihaar's pic below:

In no time after Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya shared baby Aryaveer's photos on the internet, they were quick to get some happy reactions from their fans, as well as their celebrity pals from showbiz. The acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal commented on Neeti's Instagram post writing, "Heartiest congratulations! Welcome baby Aryaveer to the world. Born to the most amazing parents @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya God bless you". Furthermore, Neeti's contemporary Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Hunar ka Chhota veer 'Aryaveer' Lots and lots of love & blessings to you little one! You have brought so much joy to this world with you. And Nihaar & Neeti you are gonna be amazing parents".

Take a look at some more comments here:

IMAGE: NEETI MOHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.