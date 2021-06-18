Neeti Mohan Shares First Pictures Of Newborn Baby Aryaveer, Celebs React

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcomed their bundle of joy two weeks ago and have finally revealed the newborn's name to the world. After anticipating the moment for weeks, fans and the couple's Bollywood celebrity friends have reacted to the revelation. Neeti also shared pictures of the baby boy and sweet pictures with her husband Nihaar Pandya.

For the first slide, she showed an adorable picture of the family holding hands together with the baby's tiny fingers grabbing onto Neeti's thumb. "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this", she wrote revealing Aryaveer's name to all. She concluded the message by expressing how much they love having the baby in their lives. "He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful", she wrote.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya reveal their baby's name

Bollywood's renowned playback singers and musical artists came together to wish Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya. "Hunar ka chhota veer “Aryaveer”. Lots and lots of love & blessings to you, little one! You have brought so much joy to this world with you. And Nihaar & Neeti you are gonna be amazing parents", wrote Harshdeep Kaur. Aditi Singh Sharma too congratulated the couple and called Aryaveer "Baby NeeMo", lovingly. Vasuda Sharma claimed that she loved the name. "Adorable you guys. Lots of love", she wrote wishing the happy parents.

Actor Mouni Roy dropped a heart emoji and an evil eye emoji to wish the baby well. Ayushmann Khurana's wife Tahira Kashyap too commented with heart emojis for Neeti, Nihaar and Aryaveer. Singer Sukriti Kakar too commented with heart emojis. Anusha Mani wrote, "So beautiful!!!" while Archana Pania commented with "Gorgeoussssss hands only."

Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Huge congratulations @neetimohan18 ❤️ much love to the little one." Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan commented with loads of love for her nephew, "Awie you both are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer ❤️ can’t wait to spoil him and go on various adventures! Golu Maasi loves you 🐣 my chippy!!" Singer Shalmali was sure that the newest addition to Neeti's family was a definite artist. "Look at his fingers yaar!!!! Artists hands he hassss", she wrote. Actor Anushka Sharma too reacted to the news with love and compliments for the couple. "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people", she wrote and added a hugging emoji. Shreya Ghoshal said, "Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️ Welcome baby Aryaveer to the world" and called Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya the most amazing parents.

Image: Neeti Mohan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.