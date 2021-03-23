Neeti Mohan Stuns With 'bachpan Ke Saathi', Shares Enticing Video Of The Mohan Sisters

On Monday, March 23, singer Neeti Mohan took to her Instagram profile, to reveal her ‘bachpan ke saathi’ online with fans. The musician shared a stunning video of ‘the Mohan sisters’ which has left fans wowed. Upon seeing the video, fans of Neeti have flooded the comment section of the post with heaps of praises for the sibling trio.

Neeti Mohan’s ‘bachpan ke saathi’

In the clip shared by her, sibling Shakti and Mukti Mohan alongside Neeti can be seen donning elegant traditional attires. The video appears to be clicked at Neeti’s wedding function. All of them walk elegantly while singer Zayn Malik’s Trampoline plays in the background. While sharing the video online, the singer wrote, “Tinu Chicku Golu & Me”. Check out the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans swamped her comment section with sweet praises. While some hailed the sibling trio as ‘blessed gals’, others called them ‘adorable’, ‘beautiful’ and more. Red heart emoticons and smiley emoticons were showered on the post in abundance by netizens. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

The same video was even shared by famous dancer Shakti Mohan as well. Sister Shakti while sharing the post on her Instagram feed, hailed her sisters as her ‘superpowers’. Take a look at the post below:

Back in the month of February, singer Neeti and husband Nihaar Pandya announced that they are expecting their first child. The broke the pregnancy news leaving fans rejoiced on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. Neeti posted a series of adorable pictures of herself, flaunting her baby bump as the pair looked excited at the camera. “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second anniversary!!”, Neeti wrote alongside the pictures.

On Women’s Day 2021, Neeti Mohan embraced her motherhood by sharing a candid photo alongside her mother. She wrote, “We have the POWER to CREATE! Power to create a beautiful today & tomorrow. Unstoppable, strong and kind”. In the photo, she can be seen sharing a contagious smile as she holds her mother’s hand. Have a look at it:

(Promo Image Source: Shakti Mohan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.