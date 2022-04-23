Neetu Chandra Meets Nitish Kumar, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain; Gets Praised For Hollywood Debut

Actor Neetu Chandra made her debut in Hollywood with the big-budget martial arts film Never Back Down: Revolt, which was released digitally in November last year. The Traffic Signal star, with her trailblazing feat, recently received immense praise from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Minister of Industry Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, as she met the leaders recently.

The Chief Minister shared pictures from his interaction with Chandra, as he wished the actor a bright future ahead. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also stated how proud he was to see 'Bihar Ki Beti' make a mark in the world's leading film industry.

Neetu Chandra meets Nitish Kumar and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in Bihar

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Nitish Kumar dropped pictures from his meeting with Chandra and penned an appreciation post in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "During my meeting with famous film actress Ms Neetu Chandra ji at Sankalp, 1 Ane Marg, I congratulated and wished her all the best for her better performance in a Hollywood film. Wishing Ms Chandra a bright future."

Meanwhile, Chandra also shared an Instagram post dedicated to her interaction with Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. In the caption, she wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure to meet the honourable Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. Thank you for all your appreciation towards my Hollywood film #NeverBackDownRevolt and your kind words Sir I Appreciate it. I will keep doing my best. Jai Hind! Jai Bihar!"

The actor has been sharing a trail of pictures and videos as she returned to Patna after her Hollywood project. Sharing glimpses of the warm welcome she received at the airport, with fans waiting to get clicked with the star, Neetu mentioned, "Thank you Patna for the warm welcome and sooooo much love. Back in Bihar after my Hollywood film.... feels the same."

For the uninitiated, Neetu took on the role of Jaya, alongside Olivia Popica, Michael Bisping, and Michael Bisping among others in Never Back Down: Revolt, which came as the fourth film in the Never Back Down series. Directed by Kellie Madison and written by Audrey Arkins, it revolves around a woman who's kidnapped and forced to take part in elite underground fights, eventually battling her way out to freedom.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NITISHKUMAR/ INSTAGRAM/ @NITUCHANDRASRIVASTAVA)