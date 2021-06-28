Neetu Kapoor And Anurag Basu Groove On 'Galti Se Mistake' On 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'

Neetu Kapoor came as the guest judge for the latest episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor received a grand welcome on the show and a number of contestants performed to songs from her films. During one such performance, Neetu Kapoor herself took to the stage and performed a dance routine with director Anurag Basu. Fans and contestants were in awe of this amazing set and praised the actor for the same.

Neetu Kapoor and Anurag Basu groove on Galti Se Mistake

Prior to the performance of Neetu Kapoor and Anurag Basu, contestant Neerja and Bhawna performed to a popular song named Haye Re Haye Re. The guru and the student performed well and received a standing ovation from the guests as well as the judges. The prime three judges were awestruck by the performance of Neerja and Bhawna. They complimented the duo and spoke highly of Neerja. The judges also remarked that Neerja has really grown as a dancer to the point that she is now managing to overshadow her guru Bhawana. Neerja seemed humbled by this compliment and thanked the judges for their kind words.

Neetu Kapoor, who also enjoyed the performance, was so taken by the act that she blessed Neerja in her own way. She also told the parents of Neerja to do the same to her after every performance. Neetu Kapoor mentioned that “Nazar utaarna is really important,” as she continued to bless contestants Neerja. Neetu Kapoor revealed that she does the same for her children as well. Thus a blissful moment was created on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Further on as the show went on, Neetu Kapoor invited Anurag Basu on the stage and the duo performed the song Galti Se mistake. The song was from the film Jagga Jasoos which was directed by Anurag Basu and featured Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir in the lead role. As the duo danced, the rest of the contestants also joined them on stage and shared in the amazing moment. Anurag Basu has been dancing with all the guest stars on the show and thus fans were delighted to watch him perform with yet another guest star in the test episode as well.

Image: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.