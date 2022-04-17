Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception party at Kapoor's Vastu pad on Saturday, April 16. From Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, the bash was filled with prominent faces of Bollywood. Neetu Kapoor also arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni, all clad in gorgeous black attires.

With the paparazzi following the Kapoor clan everywhere amid the wedding, the trio was surrounded by them as they arrived back from the event. Pointing to a pap, Neetu Kapoor jokingly said," Mujhe itna tang kiya hai Rohit ne, Mera dimaag khaya hai (Rohit has annoyed me a lot, irritated me)". At this point, Bharat joined his mother in law and indulged in fun banter with the paps.

Neetu Kapoor & son-in-law Bharat Sahni indulge in fun banter with papparazi

In a video shared by photographer Yogen Shah's Instagram handle, Neetu could be seen goofily interacting with the pap, post which Bharat enters the scene and says," Rohit kaun hai? Rohit kaun hai? Bahar nikal, bahar nikal (Who's Rohit? Come out)."

To this, Neetu pointed at the person and said, "Ek baar m ajao hann Rohit (Come out Rohit)." Riddhima Kapoor also joined the conversation and told Bharat that Rohit is her mom's favourite. The veteran actor also praised the pap and said he talks 'very cutely'. Take a look.

Meanwhile, the wedding bash was attended by notable celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi as well as Aditya Roy Kapur among many others.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

The lovebirds tied the knot on April 16 at Ranbir's Vastu residence. Sharing the first official glimpses, where she and Ranbir look straight out of a fairytale, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

She continued, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)