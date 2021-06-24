Neetu Kapoor Brings Kapoor Family's Favourite Delicacies For Eesha On 'Super Dancer 4'

Sony TV’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has become one of the widely-watched shows over the weekend. Each week, the contestants up their game and present new styles and dance forms that stun the viewers and the judges alike. One of the contestants on the show that has become an instant fan-favourite is Eesha Mishra. The little dancer has made it quite evident on the show that she is a huge foodie. The upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome veteran actor Neetu Kapoor as the guest. In what comes as a pleasant surprise, she will bring some of the Kapoor family’s delicacies for Eesha to gorge on.

Neetu Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4

This weekend, the participants of Super Dancer 4 will pay an ode to Neetu Kapoor by performing on her legendary songs. They will all come together to celebrate her contribution to Indian cinema. Neetu Kapoor, too, will share her fond memories of working in the industry and reminisce the good old days.

Eesha Mishra and her guru Sonali will perform on Lekar Hum Deewana Dil from the film Yaado Ki Baraat that released in 1973. The song went on to become a huge hit and is considered a classic even today. This performance by the duo will be immensely loved by the judges. Judges Geeta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty will shower praises on Eesha and Sonali for their fantastic performance as well.

Neetu Kapoor, too, will praise both of them for their dance performance. She also goes on to say that since Eesha is a foodie, her name should be changed to Eesha Kapoor and says, “Everyone in the Kapoor family loves food and only thinks about it all the time.” She also will bring a few special food items that have remained a favourite of the Kapoor family members. Neetu Kapoor brings with her ‘Raj Kapoor ke Ghar ke Aam’. She also brought Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite Kali Dal and Rishi Kapoor’s favourite dessert Suji ka Halwa. Needless to say, Eesha will gorge on all these food items.

A look into Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

The 62-year-old actor shared glimpses of her look from her upcoming appearance on Super Dancer 4. She shared pictures of her wearing a blue suit from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label. Her look was accessorised with a pair of earrings and a ring.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

