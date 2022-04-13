Bollywood's most beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The news has been confirmed by the Rockstar actor's mother Neetu Kapoor who called her soon-to-be daughter-in-law 'the best'. Neetu and Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor dazzled in their traditional attires outside the former's house.

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'the best'

After dating each other for over 5 years, Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in a private affair in Mumbai. In a small interaction with entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla, Neetu Kapoor was asked about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt. Reacting to this, she said that Alia is the best while Riddhima showered praises, "bahot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll" (she is the cutest).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to be held on THIS date

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning in their traditional outfits. While Riddhima opted for a shimmery grey coloured saree, Neetu wore an off-white lehenga that had floral embroidery all over it. Not only this, Neetu Kapoor even revealed the wedding dates. When asked about the couple's wedding dates, she replied, "it will be on April 14, 2022, at the Vastu home".

From Kareena Kapoor to Soni Razdan, all dazzle in traditional attires

Several actors including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and more dazzled in traditional attires at the pre-wedding festivities. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted leaving Ranbir Kapoor's house after the couple's pre-wedding festivities. Razdan beamed with joy as she greeted the media. Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor exuded elegance in their traditional attire for the former's pre-wedding festivities.

Image: Varindar Chawla