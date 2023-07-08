Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Kids Ranbir, Riddhima In Italy | Watch

Neetu Kapoor turned 65 on July 8. The actress celebrated her birthday with her kids Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. While Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt was missing from the celebrations, she made sure to extend her wishes on social media. A video from the birthday celebrations of the Yaadon Ki Baaraat star surfaced online on Saturday and is now going viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Neetu Kapoor is currently in Italy for her birthday trip.

She is joined by her kids Ranbir, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.

The actress shared a photo from her birthday eve on her Instagram handle.

Neetu Kapoor cuts cake in viral video

In the viral video, the waiter can be seen bringing a birthday cake to the Kapoor family’s table. The guests appeared to be singing a happy birthday song to the actress while she prays before cutting the cake. Ranbir was also soon taking a video of the moment.

Earlier in the day, Neetu shared a photo with her family from her birthday event. The actress was seen sitting on the chair in a red dress, while Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara were standing behind her. She also mentioned Alia in her post and said that she missed her. Neetu’s caption read, “Beautiful cherished day. Missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.”

(Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara on her birthday eve | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt wishes mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Alia also made a birthday post for her beloved mother-in-law and wrote, “Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much (yellow heart emoji).”

(Alia Bhatt wished Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories)

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Next, she will be a part of the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.