Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary With His Cutout & Unique Cake

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to share a glimpse into the celebration of late actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary party. The party was attended by several legendary actors of Bollywood and close friends of the late actor. See the pictures and the themed cake that became the centre of attraction at the party.

Neetu Kapoor celebrates Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Taking to her Instagram, the 63-year-old uploaded multiple pictures from the celebration to give a glimpse of the memorable night to her fans. In attendance were Shatrughan Sinha, directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail along with Rishi's older brother, Randhir Kapoor and more. According to the pictures, the party included a life-size cutout of Rishi Kapoor, a candlelit frame with 'Celebrating Chintuji' written on it and a very unique custom cake.

The cake was decorated with all the items loved by the late veteran actor with the likes of Chicken, which is known to be loved by the entire Kapoor family, Whiskey, nag champa incense sticks, a guitar along with a cassette featuring his past hit songs and a Twitter logo. The actor also uploaded a video of the entire group singing 'Happy birthday' to Rishi Kapoor.

More on Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

The veteran actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with Leukaemia. On the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary, several notable celebrities across the industry took to their social media to wish and remember the later actor's contribution to cinema. His wife Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming anecdote of their last few years in New York City during Rishi Kapoor's battle with cancer. She wrote,

''I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there 👆🏻 Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.''

IMAGE- NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM