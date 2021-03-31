Neetu Kapoor Describes 'painful' Breakup With Rishi Kapoor During 'Jhootha Kahin Ka'

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, who recently made an appearance as a guest in Indian Idol 12, talked about the time she was shooting for Jhootha Kahin Ka with lead Rishi Kapoor though they had broken up. Though the couple was not on talking terms, they were still able to give a beautiful performance in the song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe. Coincidentally, the late Rishi Kapoor had also previously talked about their breakup. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media page to share a collage of video in which both of them recounted the same incident at different events.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor narrate their breakup story

Neetu Kapoor shared an old video of Rishi Kapoor and a new video of herself talking about their breakup during the shoot of the song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe from their film Jhootha Kahin Ka. In the video, we can hear Rishi saying that when they were shooting for the song, Neetu and he was not on talking terms. The picturisation took 4 days to shoot and not once did they utter a word to each other off-screen but when you see the song it seems that the couple were deeply in love. In Neetu's clip, we can hear the actor saying how they were happily dancing in the song but in actuality, they had broken up and she was a mess in the makeup room and would find herself crying between shots. She also shared that the breakup was so bad that her doctor had to come in and give her injections in order for her to keep up with the shoot. Sharing a collage of the two clippings, she wrote, "Same story narrated by both of us on different occasions."

Netizens react to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's videos

Neetu Kapoor's video received a lot of love from her and Rishi's fans and the netizens wrote about how true their love is and how they were made for each other. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also found the video to be very sweet and dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Read some of the fan comments right below:

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor movies

The couple got married in 1980 and have worked in a lot of movies together. Some of their popular movies include Kabhie Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Do Dooni Chaar. The veteran actor died in April last year after battling cancer. On Indian Idol 12, where Neetu Kapoor appeared as a guest, there were instances when the actor was seen holding back tears when the other celebrities were remembering the late Rishi Kapoor.

(Promo Image Couresty: Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

