Neetu Kapoor is often seen engaging in hilarious conversations with the paparazzi, as they follow the actor around the sets of her show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor, who'll soon be seen on the big screen with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, had a hilarious way to reference the film as she spoke to the media.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, the actor is seen making her way to the sets from her vanity van, when a paparazzi mentioned that her on-screen 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) Kiara Advani's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set for release. To this, she responded, "Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyu pada hain yaar!" (Why are you after my daughter-in-law?)." The paps had previously followed Neetu Kapoor everywhere prior to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, hoping to get updates on the same.

Neetu Kapoor engages in fun banter with paps outside Dance Deewane Juniors sets

In a clip shared by many paparazzi handles on Instagram, Neetu jokingly accuses the paps of being after her 'bahu'. One of them replied, "Bahu achi lagti hain", further adding, "Bhale wo Alia ji ho ya Kiara ji ho" (I like your daughter-in-law, be it Alia or Kiara). Neetu then smiled and walked off. Take a look:

While the video drew adorable reactions from fans, Neetu's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara also responded to it in the most affectionate way. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Kiara wrote, "Mine and everyone's favourite Mom-inLaw @neetu54 aunty #jugjuggjeeyo (sic)."

Meanwhile, the duo's upcoming film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. After several postponements, it will be released in theatres on June 24. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, as her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and the late husband Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film is a "tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage." It is said to put forth a 'unique point about love, but with ample of humour'.

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. She also has a project lined up with Ram Charan.