Neetu Kapoor Extends Karva Chauth Wishes To 'beauties' Alia Bhatt, Riddhima; Latter Reacts

Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor as well as daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Karva Chauth 2022.

Alia, who will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth following her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year, got a special shoutout from Neetu as she dropped a stunning picture of the star from her wedding ceremony. In her special note, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor referred to Riddhima and Alia as her 'beauties'.

Neetu Kapoor extends Karva Chauth wishes to Alia Bhatt & Riddhima Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Neetu shared a picture from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, where the actor and Riddhima could be seen dressed in regal attires. In the caption, she wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Riddhima dropped red heart emoticons. Karishma Kapoor also showered love on her family members.

On October 12, soon-to-be mom Alia was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu as the trio stepped out for dinner. While the couple twinned in black attires, Neetu sported an all-white look.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year, having close friends and family members in attendance. Months after the nuptials, Alia took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture from the couple's visit to the doctor. "Our baby coming soon (sic)," she wrote then.

In an earlier interview, as per Bollywood Life, Alia opened up about keeping Karva Chauth fast for her partner. "I think everybody believes in Karwa Chauth. It’s not like I don’t believe but I am not married so how can I believe in Karwa Chauth. Whoever my husband is at that time I’ll do it for him!” she then mentioned.

