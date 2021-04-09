Neetu Kapoor Gets Down To Watch 'The Big Bull' With Some Drumstick Soup; See Post

The Big Bull is a recently released crime drama film on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role as the movie is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes from 1980 to 1990. As the film premiered on the streaming platform, many actors gave it a watch and the latest addition to the list is Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor sips Drumstick soup as she watches 'The Big Bull'

Neetu Kapoor has more than a million followers on her Instagram handle and has been quite active on the social media platform. She shared in her story that she is watching The Big Bull. The veteran actor had drumstick soup on a table which she mentioned is good for muscular and joint paint. Neetu Kapoor gave a shout-out to her best and all-time favourite Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at her story below.

Co-written and directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. The story is inspired by real events of the financial market that happened in the 90s to early 2000s. Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull portrays Hemant Shah, a character based on Harshad Mehta. Mehta was allegedly involved in a massive stock manipulation scheme financed by worthless bank receipts, which his firm brokered for “ready forward” transactions between banks. Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India found Harshad Mehta guilty for his part in a financial scam valued at â‚¹100 billion which took place on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Big Bull Movie Review

What a performance by @juniorbachchan in #TheBigBull ,ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ — Basavaraj S Math ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@bsvrjmath) April 8, 2021

@DisneyplusHSVIP #TheBigBull Gripping, edgy to the core, #TheBigBull is a SENSEX-tional watch. Abhishek nails it by getting into the skin of his character while director Kookie Gulati hits the bulls-eye. Comparisons aside, this one is a better attempt! â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) April 8, 2021

#TheBigBull MEDIOCRE !

Excellent act by @juniorbachchan & unpredictable climax are the saving grace of this shoddily written film which is highly inspired from #Guru, screenplay is also majorly dragged. Comparison with #Scam1992 bound to happen when you watch it.

Rating â­ï¸â­ï¸ðŸŒŸ pic.twitter.com/jVXZYzZtDQ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 8, 2021

The film was planned to have a theatrical release but changed its course due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Bull has been compared with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story series, as both are based on the life of the same stockbroker. The acclaimed show starring Pratik Gandhi streamed in October 2020. While the series earned immense praises from the viewers, the movie has received mostly mixed reviews. Nonetheless, the performances of both Pratik Gandhi and Abhishek Bachchan have been applauded.

