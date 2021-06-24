Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional After Reality Show Contestants Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

It’s been a year since the country lost one of the iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor, due to cancer. The actor had passed away on May 30 after a long battle with cancer. The actor’s demise was a great blow to the entertainment industry, left a void that can never be filled. Actress Neetu Kapoor who recently graced the dance reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 was left teary-eyed after the contestants paid a special tribute to the legendary actor in the upcoming episode.

Neetu Kapoor gets emotional on reality TV show

Clad in a blue suit, the actress was emotional after seeing the beautiful performance and tributes from the performers. The official Instagram page of Sony TV shared a clip of the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 in which the contestants paid tribute to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's on-screen journey. Neetu who broke down on the sets of the show can be heard saying, “Such a good tribute, I don't think anyone has ever given me or can give me. It was so touching.” The Amar Akbar Anthony star also danced with the contestants and the judges including Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. The actress who got teary-eyed after seeing the performance of the contestants was consoled by the judges while they hailed the late actor for his acting skills.

Apart from giving tribute to the actor, one of the contestants also expressed her fan love for Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor. The contestant also spoke to the actor on call while expressing her love for him. The contestant Anshika told Neetu that “I'm a big fan of Ranbir sir ." She also showed her a card in which it was written, "Ranbir sir you are my favourite," with her name written at the bottom of the card. Meanwhile, the veteran actress who is set to make her comeback in films will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.

