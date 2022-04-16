Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional, Says Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Was Rishi Kapoor's Last Wish

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their family members and close friends. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom shared some sweet glimpses from the regal wedding and remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. She is now all set to appear on the grand finale of the reality show Hunarbaaz where opened up about Rishi Kapoor's last wish in a short promo.

Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir's wedding being Rishi Kapoor's last wish

Neetu Kapoor will soon make an appearance on the sets of Hunarbaaz and a promo saw the sets of the show all decked up to celebrate the much-loved Bollywood couple's wedding. There were also two cutouts of the actors on the stage with garlands around their necks. Neetu Kapoor was seen speaking about her son and long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt's wedding on the sets of Hunarbaaz during its grand finale and expressed how she wished Rishi Kapoor was present to witness it. She mentioned it was his last wish for his son to get married but was sure he was watching it all. She said, “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki 'mere bete ki shaadi ho'. Aur mein dekh rahi this ki unki last wish puri ho rahi hai." (This was Rishi ji’s last wish, that his son got married. And I was watching that wish come true) She added, "I only wish he was there to see it. But he is watching.”

Neetu recently posted a picture with the man of the hour, Ranbir from his wedding day and dedicated it to Rishi Kapoor. She mentioned his 'wish has been fulfilled' as she stood alongside her son and the duo smiled from ear to ear. The caption read, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab ❤️ your wish has been fulfilled."

Alia Bhatt shared some memorable pictures from the Mehendi ceremony that was held a day before the wedding festivities. In one of the pictures, Ranbir was seen holding up a beautiful photo frame of his dad, as he included him in the celebrations on his big day. The picture won the hearts of fans, who hailed the actor for his sweet gesture.

Ranbir-Alia Mehendi pictures

